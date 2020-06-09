The Breakfast Klub holds blood drive and serves meals to front line workers during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Breakfast Klub is a Houston icon.

This comfort food spot in Houston, Texas was rated by "Good Morning America" as one of the best breakfast restaurants in the country!

Normally, you will see a line wrapped around the building on weekends, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Breakfast Klub is taking its long lines online.

The restaurant is sticking to to-go and delivery orders but is also selling seasonings and mixes to help customers get a taste of The Breakfast Klub at home.

Despite challenging times, the popular restaurant is stepping up to support the community, holding a blood drive outside the restaurant and delivering meals to workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Public artist Reginald C. Adams explains the meaning behind the new George Floyd mural he painted at The Breakfast Klub.

