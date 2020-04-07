Fitness company is using a special fabric to protect healthcare workers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Accel Lifestyle was started by a chemist who was simply tired of throwing out her and her husband's stinky workout clothes.
Megan Eddings invented a better, cleaner fabric that is not only stronger and softer than most exercise clothes. It's antibacterial and doesn't stink.
After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Eddings wanted to use her invention to help people.
It took only a few days, and her company was able to start producing masks with the special Prema fabric.
Accel Lifestyle is now shipping the masks to hospitals like Houston Methodist.
If you would like to order a mask, or check out the company, visit accellifestyle.com.
