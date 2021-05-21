localish

'Grey's Anatomy' star Jake Borelli shares his LA "Go to" and his love for the great outdoors

Jake Borelli shares his "go to" LA hiking spots

LOS ANGELES -- For "Greys Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, its the great outdoors of SoCal and LA that has become his go to.

"I think one of the cool things about LA is its a big you know, metropolitan area but were right here in nature surrounded by mountains," Borelli told Localish.

When life doesn't have the actor on the set of the hit ABC drama, Borelli loves to explore the outdoors. He found it especially therapeutic during the pandemic as it was one of the few activities we could still enjoy without too many limitations. One of his favorite places in Los Angeles is Griffith Park.

"I'll hike from the bottom. There's a cute little coffee shop there which is super sweet. And then you you can hike all the way up past the observatory, which is super fun," said the recently turned 30-year-old actor.

If he's not limited by time due to his hectic shooting schedule, Borelli enjoys going a little further, but not too far. Malibu Creek Start Park is a quick 40 minute drive (in traffic) from where he lives.

"If I have a day free, I'm gonna go up to Malibu Creek State Park. It's one of my favorite places ever. And it's huge and there's all different types of terrain that you can go on," he told us.

Catch Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt on ABCs "Greys Anatomy."

https://www.instagram.com/jake.borelli/?hl=en@JakeBorelli
