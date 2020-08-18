Kin Dee Houston: Thai food so beautiful it belongs in a museum

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lukkaew Srasrisuwan and Miranda Loetkhamfu left Thailand and moved to America to follow their dreams. Now they have their dream job - sharing authentic Thai cuisine that's delicious and Instagram-worthy.

The friends met in Houston, Texas in 2014 and decided to open a restaurant that would serve their favorite dishes from childhood. But after a year of planning, the friends were forced to get creative and open the restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

While you'll see more masks inside Kin Dee and to-go orders, the menu has not changed. They combine Texas and Thai flavors, using recipes from Thailand and herbs from Houston.

Some of their most popular dishes include the Money Bag, deep-fried minced chicken wrapped in an edible golden paper, and Thai flower dumplings, which are hand-carved to look like blossoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkthai foodrestaurantbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off: WATCH LIVE
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru
Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Show More
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
USPS mail controversy, slow delivery spur protest
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
More TOP STORIES News