localish

Learn How to Throw an Axe From 'Axe-Perts'

It's the latest trend in entertainment venues: active entertainment ranging from escape rooms to ax throwing. In fact, there are about a dozen ax-throwing venues in Chicago and the suburbs that have opened up in the last couple of years!

Localish's John Garcia visited a couple of them to find out what the draw is. He discovered a lot of people seem to be curious.

Some say it's a great way to get out a little aggression, and get a shot of adrenaline. It can also be a competitive activity for groups of friends or coworkers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentsportslocalish
LOCALISH
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
Making amazing jerky is this veteran's latest mission
NJ company makes eco-friendly straws to protect marine life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found in Mexico on property owned by missing OC couple
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Teachers sue Delta after jet dumps fuel on school in Cudahy
Suspect arrested in brutal beating of Torrance 7-Eleven clerk
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at California prison facility
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Crews begin work to fix Compton streets riddled with potholes
Show More
'Chicharito' Hernandez to sign with LA Galaxy, sources say
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
Metro adding extra train service for Women's March LA
UC proposes 5 consecutive years of tuition hikes
More TOP STORIES News