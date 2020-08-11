localish

'Love Fridges' address city's food inequalities with donated produce, goods

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Colorful refrigerators are popping along some sidewalks on the city's West Side.

The refrigerators are called "Love Fridges," and they are supplying families with nutritious foods.

"The recent pandemic has highlighted inequalities in our food system in Chicago. So we've been seeking to establish community refrigerators throughout the city especially in areas where access to food is particularly challenging," said Lisa Armstrong, one of the organizers for The Love Fridge Chicago.

It all started when Ramon Radius, a photographer, saw similar refrigerators in New York.

He thought it would be a great idea to bring that idea to his hometown of Chicago.

Radius called everyone he knew to help him make it happen.

Everything from the refrigerators to the food are donated. The Love Fridge works with community organizations and community gardens to stock these fridges.

So far, there are three fridges in Chicago. Two of the fridges are located in the West Side neighborhood of Little Village, one in Bridgeport.

Radius said more fridges will be up in running throughout the South and West Side communities of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear south sidenear west sidefoodall goodcommunitylocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Chefs' curated feasts delivered straight to your doorstep
Two high school students start a virtual music program.
Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart
She beat cancer at MD Anderson and now she's a nurse there!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita deputies draw guns on Black teens who were assaulted
Newsom says 'no money' to fund Trump's unemployment order
Best masks: Duke study shows which are most effective
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
School uniforms still required for some students for online classrooms
California hairstylists demand their salons reopen
Salton Sea hit by swarm of earthquakes
Show More
103-year-old gets tattoo, motorcycle ride after lockdown
Numbers show 'no way' Trump can have a vaccine by election
COVID-19: Trend shows LA homes selling faster than last year
Antonio Banderas reveals he has coronavirus on 60th birthday
LAUSD to offer free one-on-one tutoring for students
More TOP STORIES News