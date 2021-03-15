localish

Beloved 'Bird Man' is a celebrity to people and animals

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- He's been called the Croatian Sensation, the Pied Piper of Memorial Park, even St. Francis of Assisi. But Bob Bunoza is most well known as the Bird Man.

He was born in Croatia, delivered in the hay and straw with the animals.

Bunoza first moved to New York when he came to the United States. But after realizing how expensive it was, he moved to Houston and got his dream home with covered parking and a swimming pool.



Bunoza first visited Memorial Park several decades ago to run, and started feeding the birds and squirrels. As his runs turned into jogs, then walks over the years, his feeding time got longer and longer. The animals in the park all know him now, and line up to greet him the second he arrives each day.



Fellow runners and joggers also know Bunoza, and join him to feed the birds and squirrels every day.

Bunoza said, "It used to be only me, now they're comfortable with everybody."



You can learn more about People of Memorial Park here. You can also learn more about Memorial Park on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrunningbirdspetsabc13 plusktrkanimalsmemorial parklocalish petspet projectabc13 plus memoriallocalish
LOCALISH
Long Island teen cheers by day and fights fires by night
Seniors weigh in on dating later in life
108-year old hardware store Cohen & Co. helps launch bakery Metuka Freshly Baked
These boxing skillz will bring out your inner champion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed after car jumps sidewalk in San Diego
LIVE: LA County officials give COVID-19 update
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
Steven Yeun becomes Oscars' first Asian American best actor nominee
California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID variant found in San Bernardino
Show More
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Average LA County gas price rises for 54th time in 55 days
More TOP STORIES News