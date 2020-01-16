all good

This Museum Is Free Thanks to Board Trustee

Due to the generous $10 million donation from Board Trustee, Carolyn Powers, Downtown LA's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) now offers free admission to all. MOCA offers a vast selection of art, as well as classes, lectures, and film screenings!

Visitors can now get into MOCA Grand Avenue and the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA free of cost.

Museum officials said the goal is to remove financial barriers for guests and to make art more accessible to encourage repeat visits.

"I think as a museum you're not on an ivory tower you have to be a resident amongst residents, you have to be accessible", said Klaus Biesenbach, MOCA, Director.
