Local famers are getting support from this neighborhood market

LOS ANGELES -- When COVID-19 first hit, supply shortages left concerns of when certain items would be back in stock.

Rick's Produce Market in East Hollywood, California has been able to remain fully stocked throughout the pandemic, making it a resource the community can rely on.

"Stores were running out of food, you know, people were going crazy. And our store was stocked daily people were surprised like, 'You guys have this?'" said owner Rick Dominguez.

The market sells some prepared foods. But once Dominguez realized people started shifting to cooking at home more, Dominguez zeroed in on locally grown produce.

That's when he started offering weekly produce boxes made with items from his farm in Fallbrook for people experiencing food insecurity.

"One of the things I like about farming is that I'm helping California, you know. I'm helping this city and helping this neighborhood," said Dominguez.

The produce boxes quickly became a hit.

The East Hollywood Neighborhood Council and Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's office received grants to sponsor free produce box giveaways on Sunday's. They've managed to give away more than 1000 boxes so far.

It's first come first serve starting at 11am and you must wear a mask.

"If we're in this position of giving back, we're going to take it and help out as much as we can," Dominguez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleskabcneighborhoodgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiclocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands at Newport Beach
Lake Fire flares up near Antelope Valley poppy reserve
SoCal weather: Heat wave hits hard Friday, will linger into next week
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
Study shows most poll workers are age 60+, at risk for COVID
California calls for online learning that is 'equivalent' of in-person classes
Dad of murdered 5-year-old says suspect was neighbor
Show More
USC marching band going "virtual" for fall season
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Live COVID-19 updates from local health and elected officials
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old boy killed in North Carolina
Sheriff moves to fire, suspend deputies involved in "Banditos" brawl
More TOP STORIES News