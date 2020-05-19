be localish new york

New Jersey's Jackie & Son restaurant turns into a market to avoid laying off employees

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey -- Jackie & Son, a breakfast and brunch spot in New Jersey, has managed to stay in business without any layoffs.

Wasting no time after businesses were forced to close, Jackie Podhurst, owner of Jackie & Son, adjusted her business model to ensure her community and employees were not affected as a result of the closures caused by the global pandemic.

"Our staff is like family. Letting go of staff was never an option for us, we just needed to find a new way to make money," said Podhurst.

Determined to stay in business, Podhurst incorporated a food market in addition to her restaurant take-out service, which allows customers to purchase groceries online for curbside pickup.

The adjustment has proven to be a success for Podhurst and her team and despite the challenges, Podhurst recommends businesses to get creative and find ways to stay in business.

"It really breaks my heart that so many small businesses are closing their doors. Small businesses rule this country and we need to stand strong together," said Podhurst.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south orangefarm to tablecommunity journalistcoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseyin our backyardcoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabclocalish show (lsh)farmers marketneighborhood treatslocalishbe localishnew jerseyfarmer’s marketsrestaurantcommunityoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
To-go boozy slushies at new drive-in on Long Island
NJ Mexican restaurant offers take-home margarita kits
Long Island pizzeria donates 1,000 slices to first responders
Pickle lovers, you can now order online!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in western US, including CA
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
Long Beach expected to vote on plan to open streets for outdoor dining
Nancy Pelosi called President Trump 'morbidly obese.' Is he?
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Gilbert Arenas says he won $330K in lottery after chance encounter
Show More
LAPD commander who survived COVID-19 donating plasma
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
WHO will be investigated as Trump considers pulling funding
Civic group: Mexico City virus deaths 3 times those reported
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News