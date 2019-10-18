Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene

Midtown Village in Philadelphia is home to two Halloween themed pop-up bars that are doing more than serving up the BOOs.

There are spooktacular photo ops and fall-themed drinks that will get the party startled. At Nightmare Before Tinsel you can get your fright on before it's season's greetings to the Christmas Themed Pop-Up, Tinsel; and Haunt is doing its part to highlight local artists in the Philadelphia area.


Nightmare Before Tinsel | Facebook
116 South 12th Street

Haunt
1123 Chestnut Street
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiahalloweenfyi phillylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
Jury recommends death penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
Baby giraffe born at Los Angeles Zoo
Students watch first all-female spacewalk in Mid Wilshire
Secret Navy object moving from Redondo Beach to San Diego
Former NFL player turned LA firefighter diagnosed with ALS
Failed raid against 'El Chapo's' son leaves 8 dead in Mexico
Show More
Hungry goats munch their way through fire-prone hills in OC
Police increase patrols at La Verne high school after alleged threat
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
Taxi workers protest LAX curbside pickup ban for cabs, ride-share companies
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
More TOP STORIES News