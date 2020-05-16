localish

Bay Area photographer captures photos of shelter-in-place families

By Cornell Barnard
MARIN, Calif. -- During the Bay Area shelter-in-place order, a North Bay mother is on a mission to capture this unique moment in time with her camera. They are photos of our new reality. Families sheltered at home, captured by amateur photographer and parent, Cristen Wright.

"I just started thinking, this is historic," said Wright. Weeks ago, Wright grabbed her Canon camera to document life with family -- her husband and four daughters."I wanted to make sure I remembered it, the hard times and the good times," Wright added.

"Connecting with people in other ways is amazing, makes me feel good that others find joy in it too," said Wright. She could be charging families for these candid closeups but she's not taking a dime.

"I'll take payment in smiles to pay it forward," Wright said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinkgocoronavirus californiacoronavirusphotoslocalish show (lsh)photographycovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Businesses give back by selling apparel amid COVID-19 crisis
Vans supports small businesses with custom shoes
Paul Shaffer's daughter Victoria and her foster puppies.
New podcast tackles the challenges of dating during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge orders relocation of homeless living under LA freeways
East LA burger joint changes operation amid pandemic
Friends celebrate SoCal man's turnaround from convict to college
Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
LA launches program to 'temporarily calm' some streets for recreation
Thunderbirds fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
Show More
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
'American Idol' dream could come true for 3 California singers
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, felt in parts of CA
Fewer cars, increased speeds prove deadly combination
More TOP STORIES News