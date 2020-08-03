localish

Photographer captures moving portraits of essential workers

By Yukare Nakayama
A picture is truly worth a thousand words for Pilsen photographer who has been capturing the lives of essential workers since the pandemic started.

Freelance photographer Mateo Zapata has been capturing the lives and stories of the most affected by the pandemic: essential workers.

Zapata lives in the west side Chicago community of Pilsen. He said the second he saw his community get hit by COVID-19, he had to do something.

He started taking pictures of essential workers, as well as those marching for justice, to tell the stories he said he thinks would've been forgotten.

"As a person of color, as a Latino from the south side of Chicago, I feel like there is a lot of moments that need to be captured by us that are about us," said Zapata.

He is currently working on a documentary that is compiled stories of essential workers. He calls it Los Essentials.

He said this is his way of showing his community that they matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenall goodphotolocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Designer creates mask you can sip in
Teen transforms wooden pallets for families in need
5 siblings in foster care adopted by Houston couple
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
3 Marines from Southland presumed dead in accident
Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Show More
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
More TOP STORIES News