Photographer does free photoshoots for brides-to-be amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced many couples to cancel or postpone their weddings, which has also meant canceling their wedding photoshoots.

"I was hearing an outcry from brides. Their weddings were getting canceled, pushed back, or they had a wedding but they didn't get the photos that they wanted to get. So that was -- that's where the idea came from," said wedding photographer David Martin Jr.

The Los Angeles, CA-based photographer teamed up with the Carondelet House in Downtown LA for a special photo shoot. Both posted on social media about a free, first come first serve, one-day-only wedding shoot for brides and couples in July.

Martin's partner Lina Suarez was on-site to help the brides with hair, makeup and posing.

Everyone on the shoot had to maintain physical distancing guidelines.

"This was something that was really fun that we could look forward to. And it was just wonderful to have something that felt so positive in light of everything that's happening," said bride Meg Nicol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcphotosall goodweddinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA power outages continue amid heat wave, Flex Alert
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
Uber could suspend service in CA as early as Thursday
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
LA Zoo to reopen for guests at the end of August
Show More
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
Hennessey Fire explodes in NorCal, evacuations ordered
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
2020 DNC: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on 3rd night
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
More TOP STORIES News