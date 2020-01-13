Principal Sets up Barber Shop in School to Shape Student Relationships

Dr. Terrance Newton is not just a principal...he's also the makeshift barber for several students at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware. Even before he was principal, he would see kids who maybe didn't have enough money or time to get their hair cut often. So, he would ask for the parents' permission to give them a free haircut. This school year, he converted it into a weekly workshop for students to bond, learn, and look fresh at the same time! He informally calls it "Hair Cuts and Books." He sees it as a creative way to connect and develop academics with his students. While one student gets his hair cut, the others wait and catch up with each other just like a real barbershop!
