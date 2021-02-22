Savor the floral taste of this Rose Latte at Cafe Vista in New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- Beyond the aromatic scent of freshly brewed coffee and vintage decor, Cafe Vista, is bringing New Jersey a flavorful and picture-perfect coffee experience.

The coffee shop, which opened in the middle of the pandemic, has popularized itself for its creative and picturesque: Rose latte.

"We were planning to open on March 2020 but with the pandemic and shutdowns we had to wait until July to open our doors for the first time," said Balsayat Jorayeva, owner of Cafe Vista.

The latte, made with rose tea, rose water, steamed milk, and adorned with edible rose petals, has attracted visitors from all across the tri-state area, who come in wanting to taste and photograph the beautifully decorated latte.

In addition to their signature rose latte, Cafe Vista also offers Turkish coffee, espressos, iced coffee drinks, and a variety of pastries.

"It was quite challenging for us to open because there were many limitations for indoor seating but we got through this because of people's support," said Jorayeva, who welcomes visitors to come and enjoy a unique coffee drinking experience at Café Vista.

