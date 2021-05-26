localish

Larger-than-life Funko Hollywood is worth the wait for die hard fans

By Karl Schmid
EMBED <>More Videos

Step inside Funko Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD -- Drive down Hollywood boulevard at 6am Wednesday through Sunday mornings and you're likely to see a line of people waiting outside of Funko Hollywood.

As Funko's website will tell you, their second brick-and-mortar location, "is 40,000 square feet of whimsy, adventure, fun, larger-than-life photo opportunities and immersive sets inspired by your favorite worlds, characters and moments. Treat yourself to a retail experience unlike anything you've experienced before."

"Funko is something for every fan of everything on the planet, said Jen Ryan," Funko Hollywood's General Manager.

Its not unusual to see long lines forming long before the store opens at 12 noon.

"It's honestly like Disneyland for retail," says Brandon Anstett. "The attention to detail they have in there with giant pop figures and decoration all over the place, they hit it spot on. You could walk around and not shop and youll love it," he added.

So what is a Funko Pop and why is a visit to their Hollywood location worth the wait?

"You get involved in a show and these pops create an extension of that show," said Juan Tzintzun.

"We sell the collectables which most of you will recognize as old school bobble heads, which is actually where we got our start," Ryan told Localish.

Funko Hollywood is located at 6201 Hollywood Blvd between Argyle Ave and N Gower street and is open Wednesday through Sunday.

https://www.funko.com/

@originalfunko
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodkabcworth the waitretailfun stuffcommunitylocalishtoys
LOCALISH
Jonathan Van Ness joins Plus Life
Step inside Funko Hollywood
Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist
Jake Borelli shares his 'go-to' LA hiking spots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
Garcetti to be nominated as ambassador to India
5 Freeway partially closed in Anaheim due to police activity
CA lawmakers hope to add more in-state students to UC
Echo Park Lake set to reopen after city cleared out homeless encampment
Police chase ends in dramatic standoff on 5 Freeway in San Clemente
After Oxnard boy, shoots self, police seize guns, drugs, from home
Show More
Porto's is hiring for all positions at all locations
12th dead whale washes up on Bay Area beach this year
Reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer increases to $250K
10-month-old baby killed in attack by family's 2 Rottweilers: Police
Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
More TOP STORIES News