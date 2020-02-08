Rancho Obi-Wan offers tours of the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Rancho Obi-Wan is the home to the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia. This Sonoma county museum was officially recognized by the Guinness of World Records in 2014. Spanning over 9,000-square-feet, Rancho Obi-Wan offers visitors an authentic fan experience, unlike any other museum. Guided tours are available showcasing rare collectibles, vintage toys, fan-made art and one of a kind prop for the films.