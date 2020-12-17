localish

Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!

BERNVILLE -- Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar's Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation.

Originally a dairy farm, the Koziar family put up lights because they had a love for the Christmas holiday.


The lights brought families near and far and the family allowed people to walk through for a closer look. Every year the display grows with more and more lights bringing the total to over one million lights.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bernville borough6abc holidayswpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
4-year-old's body found in Beaumont home after 2 adults overdose
Winnetka mother of 4 killed in hit-and-run crash
San Diego County suspends COVID enforcement on restaurants
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Taco Bell is bringing three items back to its menu
Trump campaign asks supporters if he should run in 2024
Show More
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
2 people dying of COVID every hour in LA County amid surge
California's growth rate at record low as more people leave
OC orders hospitals not to divert ambulances amid COVID spike
Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary: Sources
More TOP STORIES News