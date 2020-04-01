community strong

Taste of Texas offering toilet paper with takeout during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Taste of Texas restaurant in Houston, Texas is an icon after being open for more than 40 years. But just like after Hurricane Harvey, they are changing the way they operate because of COVID-19.

The owners are keeping on all 206 employees by turning waitstaff into delivery drivers.

The restaurant normally serves 1,000 guests a day, and now they're taking their famous food across the entire city! And they're offering toilet paper with your takeout.

If you would like to order or pick up food to go, visit the Taste of Texas' website at www.tasteoftexas.com.

