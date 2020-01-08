Kids Are Building the Future of Gaming at Mine Faire

Minecraft mega fans came together in Philadelphia for a video gaming fair filled with fun and learning for all ages.

Hosted at the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, children got the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual experience.

The event is just one of many nationwide fairs hosted by Open World Events, which is based in the nearby Bucks County. The fair also raises money for Public Citizens for Children and Youth, making this the perfect opportunity to game for a good cause.


At the end of the day, it's a perfect way to enjoy Minecraft: Education Edition!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump makes statement on Iranian missile attack
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Show More
Army warns of fake military draft texts
Dulos murder: Husband due in court, warrant mentions human grave
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
NB 405 Freeway in Hawthorne reopens after fatal crash
Family of Timothy Dean to file civil suit against Ed Buck
More TOP STORIES News