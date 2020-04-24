Holidays in Houston include handmade tamales at The Original Alamo Tamales

HOUSTON, Texas -- Forget the ham and turkey!

Tamales are what Texans turn to for the holidays. The Original Alamo Tamales in Houston, Texas takes us inside the kitchen and shows us why this Christmas tradition and their homemade tamales go hand in hand.

For more information, visit The Original Alamo Tamales' website.

COVID-19 update:

The pandemic has forced the dining room at Alamo Tamales to close, but you can still do take out or use the drive-thru. You can also get the tamales through DoorDash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonholidayfoodchristmastamalesktrkrestaurantbite sizehispanic heritagelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coalition calls for strict LA County lockdown to control COVID surge
LA County hospitals could 'go under' if holidays intensify COVID surge
Riverside County reports 8,000 COVID cases in 24 hours
LA County embarks on mission to vaccinate health care workers
LAX flight diverted due to medical emergency possibly linked to COVID
Mayor Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID
Government shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
Show More
Some Trader Joe's frozen edamame recalled due to listeria
Distance learning survey reveals obstacles for LA County students, teachers
Judge rules Garcetti can be deposed in former adviser's sexual harassment case
'Feliz Navidad' cracks Billboard top 10 for 1st time in 50 years
Vanessa Bryant sued by her mother for financial support
More TOP STORIES News