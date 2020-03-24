Arts & Culture

Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing

Sensei Fumio Demura, the persona Pat Morita took on for "The Karate Kid," couldn't fold a single crane. But over time, he worked hard to fold over 5,000 cranes as a part of recovering from great adversity.

"Forty seven years ago, I start teaching kids by washing my car," said Demura.

He's also known for teaching Bruce Lee to use nunchucks. When Demura was doing a nunchuck demonstration, he says Lee came over to introduce himself and even studied from Demura's book.

Femio was key to bringing karate to the U.S. and then spreading it worldwide.

But in recent years, he's been teaching persistence after suffering a subdural hematoma nine years ago, leaving him incapacitated.

"I was five days coma and doctor said 95% cannot survive. But somehow I wake up.

But then I tried to get up and I can't move my leg and I come home and my arms and my legs, can't move," he said.

With his martial arts family worldwide torn to pieces, he knew he had to get better.

To gain his strength back, he says he would go to his dojo facility every day and strike the top of the door over and over again with a wooden sword and rubber band attached.

He also has kidney problems and does dialysis every day, which gave him time to work on his motor skills through a favorite pastime, origami.

"Nothing to do in 10 hours so, I cut the piece of paper and then I make origami," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartmoviesarts & cultureall goodlocalishmixed martial arts
ARTS & CULTURE
Enjoy Sumos while savoring sushi at this immersive dining experience
Brooklyn home believed to be part of underground railroad
Local paint studio provides free art classes to Inglewood Senior Center
LA library is offering $10,000 reward for information on lost sculpture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
Coronavirus news update: Monday, March 23
COVID-19: 34-year-old's death should be a wake-up call, friend says
Here's how to get a free virtual medical screening for COVID-19
LA mayor issues order allowing home delivery of alcoholic drinks
Rams unveil new team colors and logo
Show More
Coronavirus: IE shelter sees spike in pet adoptions as people seek comfort
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Coronavirus: One LAUSD family shows what adjusting to home schooling looks like
Sobering reality for small businesses amid coronavirus: Layoffs
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
More TOP STORIES News