This Cliff Diver Is Cleaning Oceans Across the World

Ellie Smart, professional Cliff Diver and founder of the Clean Cliffs Project, is on a mission to end plastic pollution in oceans across the globe! For more follow Ellie on Instagram @ellietsmart
