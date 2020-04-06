This company has donated 10m bars of soap

Hand sanitizer isn't something this mission-driven, but Soapbox founder, David Simnick, knew he needed to help. Within 24 hours of receiving a request, Soapbox bought 23 semi-trucks of ethyl alcohol, immediately went into production making over 2 million units of hand sanitizer for hospitals and stores in need. Soapbox donates a bar of soap for every product sold, and within the coming weeks, they'll have donated over 2 million bars. For more information visit www.soapboxsoaps.com
