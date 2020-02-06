bite size

This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter

An organic farm in southwest Michigan is "farm-to-table," and it's only an hour outside of Chicago.

Granor Farm is a community of growers in Michigan, that provides sustainable vegetables, grains, flowers, and herbs to its local community.

Mostly they provide food through a seasonal farm stand and a 100-member CSA program, a sort of subscription service to Granor produce. In the winters, though, the best way to engage with Granor is through its dinner program.

Winter dinners at Granor showcase the locally grown food from the entire region. While much of the food is preserved from the fall, a lot is also grown throughout the winter.

For more information, visit www.granorfarm.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganbite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Chicago Sandwich Shop Takes Classic Sandwiches to the Next Level
Tommy's vs. Jerry's: A huge hot dog rivalry in NJ
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Enroll your tastebuds at Meatball U for some A+ comfort food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor reported in critical condition in China
Funeral services announced for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Fire erupts at 15,000-square-foot commercial building in Banning
Former LA Sheriff Lee Baca starts prison term
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Fire rages at structure near homes in Carson
Show More
Arrest made after man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA
Meet your LA City Council District 4 candidates
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on street in Wilmington
21 malnourished dogs rescued from Ontario home
Fire alarms go off at site of West LA high-rise fire
More TOP STORIES News