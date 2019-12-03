This Loyola College Student Fought Breast Cancer and Won

This Loyola college student's journey to recovery will inspire you.

Anna Wassman said she was about three months away from graduation when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.


Wassman said she didn't have any family history of breast cancer, so her diagnosis came as a shock.

"Being here at Loyola and actually graduating on time was one of my biggest goals that I set for myself, and I think that's what got my through my diagnosis and the beginning parts of going through breast cancer treatment," she said.


Wassman said it isn't just about grades, homework or school.

"It's really making sure that you are actually OK and can move forward from this place holding on to those values and actually becoming the person you're supposed to be," she said.
