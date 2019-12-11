food

Are you a Churroholic?

Churros are crunchy, soft and sugary handmade desserts that keep everyone sweetly in the loop! This Southern California company creates a variety of warm churro flavors served with ice cream. Made in a tear-shape, the churros are dipped in matcha, chocolate, or white chocolate glaze. The freshly-made churros are a perfect bite of dessert heaven! Located in South Gate, these tasty treats are delicious and instagram-able! Stop by and try their most popular flavor combonations like the Cookies and Cream Churro or the Matcha Fruity Pebbles!
Visit them at: Churroholic
