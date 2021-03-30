localish

This Woman turned her backyard into Murphy's Giving Market, a food pantry for the community

By Amanda Brady
UPPER DARBY. Pa -- Desiree' LaMarr-Murphy has been on a mission making sure families have enough food during the pandemic.

The line starts outside her home several hours before Murphy's Giving Market opens every Tuesday.


Her makeshift food pantry started by helping nearly a dozen families, and now it serves close to 100 families every week.

Many in the community are overjoyed by Murphy's huge heart. She has been feeding families from her own home ever since COVID-19 hit.


For the West Philadelphia native, the mission is personal. She has dealt with food insecurity herself after a fire destroyed her home a few years ago.

The all-hands-on-deck effort takes place every Tuesday and begins at noon sharp.

