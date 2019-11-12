Students at Summer Creek and Kingwood Park High schools joined together on a project called "Students Helping Veterans: Big Heroes, Tiny Homes" over the past school year.
On each campus, students have been working hard to build a tiny home for a homeless veteran and have raised thousands of dollars from the community.
"Our vision all a long is to challenge every high school in America to build one, " architecture teacher James Gaylord said.
High school students build houses for homeless veterans
