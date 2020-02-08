U :Dessert Story serves next-level Asian cuisine

By Victoria Vallecorse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Located in San Francisco's Marina District, U :Dessert Story Vintage Brunch+Dessert serves up a Japanese-style brunch along with bingsoo, or shaved ice that mimics the texture of snow! At U :Dessert Story, expect a photogenic variety of next-level Asian cuisine influenced by Korean, Japanese, and Thai passion.

Owner, Tammy Boonlieng believes that we eat with our eyes before we actually dig in. With innovative ingredient combinations, vintage plates, and special effects, each dish can be likened to a piece of art. The restaurant itself is decked out in classic Thai decorations, featuring a wall full of flowers inspired by those that grow in Thailand.

They don't call it "U" for nothing! Whether you're chowing down on savory-sweet brunch creations or diving into colorfully creative desserts, it's all about having your dishes, your way! Visitors can control the aesthetic and flavoring of their food by modifying the ingredients offered to create their own version of each dish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscowafflesfoodasian influencesmarina districtinternational cuisinethai foodbreakfastlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle in Venice, friends say
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
LeBron and Kobe dunking twins in stunning IG vid
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
Judge holds off dismissing charges against OC doctor and girlfriend
OC couple accused of drugging, raping women break their silence
Debate recap: Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Show More
High-speed pursuit suspect escapes police in taxi
42 cases of hepatitis A confirmed in San Bernardino County, officials say
1 dead, 6 injured in fire erupts at hotel in Mid-City
Man brutally attacks woman inside Las Vegas elevator
Mulholland Drive closed in Hollywood Hills due to hazmat situation
More TOP STORIES News