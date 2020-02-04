Bingo in the Heights: This is not your grandma's bingo

Just a few years ago, the Thursday night bingo games at the SPJST Lodge 88 in Houston, Texas attracted 100 people.

Now more than 700 people of all ages show up every week!

You'll see 21st birthday parties, 50th wedding anniversaries or just co-workers unwinding after a long day.

It will only cost you $10 to play 12 games, and you could win up to $600.

Players say there are no tricks, just luck.

Everyone is friends with each other until someone yells "Bingo!" and the boos start.
