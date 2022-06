EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- It was an unforgettable night for a group of standout students from Locke High School in Watts.There was a five-star celebration for the young Black men who completed this year's "See a Man, Be a Man" mentoring program.They got to wear their new, custom-made suits to dinner at Flemings Steakhouse in El Segundo.Many of the young men don't have fathers at home and face challenges with family histories of addiction and incarceration.