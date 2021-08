LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in his 60s is in custody for allegedly killing an 18-year-old inside a Lomita apartment.Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at the home on Oak Street Sunday afternoon when they discovered the victim.Investigators say the 18-year-old was shot by the older man during an argument.They say both men lived at the apartment.A gun was recovered and police aren't looking for any other suspects.