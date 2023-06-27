Suspect in custody after Long Beach homes evacuated for hours during barricade

Homes in a Long Beach neighborhood have been evacuated as a SWAT team works to convince an armed, barricaded suspect to surrender.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Homes in a Long Beach neighborhood were evacuated for several hours Tuesday as a SWAT team worked to convince an armed, barricaded suspect to surrender.

The suspect, who reportedly fired a gun into an unoccupied vehicle, barricaded himself in his own home for several hours Tuesday morning before he was finally taken into custody.

The incident started at 6:33 a.m. when Long Beach officers were called to the 400 block of East 7th Street for a report of shots fired. They determined that a man had fired a gun at another man's unoccupied vehicle and then ran into his own home.

SWAT officers were sent to the area and set up a perimeter, while asking nearby residents to evacuate or shelter in place.

Elm Avenue is closed between 6th and 7th streets and the intersection of Linden Avenue and 7th is closed.

Negotiators were in contact with the suspect. He seen emerging from the home and being taken into custody by around 10:45 a.m. A second individual was also removed from the home a short time later as SWAT officers continued to work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.