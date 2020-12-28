Long Beach closes beaches after 50,000-gallon sewage spill

LONG BEACH-Calif. (KABC) -- All beaches are closed in Long Beach after a large sewage spill.

The city says about 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Cerritos Channel Saturday when a pump station lost power.

The city's health department is monitoring the water quality. This will continue until results meet state standards.

More samples will be taken Monday. Depending on the results, some beaches may reopen and some may remain closed.

Long Beach oversees about seven miles of public beaches. Water samples are typically collected weekly to monitor bacteria levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countybeacheslong beachsewage spill
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs pandemic relief bill
SoCal mountain communities bracing for snow storm
Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner
Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast: US officials
SoCal weather: First winter storm of season will drop rain, snow on region
Jan. COVID projections 'nightmarish' after US' deadliest month: experts
Goff suffers thumb injury in Rams loss to Seahawks
Show More
OC firefighters receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
When will SoCal's stay-at-home order end?
Health officials search for new coronavirus variant in CA
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Mountain lion captured in Orange County neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News