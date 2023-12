Beachgoers encounter stunning bioluminescent waves in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some stunning bioluminescent waves were caught on video in Long Beach.

The video was taken last week in Belmont Shore.

Bioluminescence is a chemical reaction usually seen in marine organisms that causes a blue light to emit from them. When the organisms are moved by waves or other action, the light becomes visible.

Sometimes, the organisms give off the light to distract predators like dolphins.