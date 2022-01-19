Long Beach Black Restaurant Week chefs serve meals to homeless

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is Jan. 23 to Jan. 30. On Tuesday, Chefs Quianna Bradley, Vida Virgillito and Ronnie Woods decided to cook food for the homeless before Long Beach Black Restaurant Week kicks off.
The chefs made enough food to serve 250 people at the Long Beach Rescue Mission, which helps those who are homeless in Long Beach get food, shelter, clothing and guidance.
"Everybody should have a chance to have a hot meal every single day regardless if they're in a house or if they're unhoused, sleeping on couches. You know, hot meals bring a sense of comfort for most people," Woods said.
Nonprofit Long Beach Food and Beverage organized the chefs participating and the two feeding sessions Tuesday.
The first session was for those who are getting assistance from the Long Beach Rescue Mission and the second was for those who are still on the street.
"We do this because we love what we're doing. We like to share what we're doing with other folks, so why not give everybody a taste of Black Restaurant Week," said Virgillito.
Long Beach Black Restaurant Week celebrates Black-owned culinary businesses, chefs and bartenders.
Chef Bradley, Virgillito and Woods said they wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to have a meal.
"I've fed the unhoused before, usually in L.A. We were doing it a lot throughout last year, but it's kind of always been drop off. We've never been able to stay, so this will be the first time we'll be able to stay and serve and actually see the people enjoy what we're making," said Bradley.
Those being served said they're thankful.
"It helps us to get out of ourselves and provide for others. When we see that happening for us, it's a very joyful feeling," said Sky McGuire, a participant in the New Life Program at the Long Beach Rescue Mission.
