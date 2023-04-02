Boat show that is 'ultimate destination' for outdoor lovers is at Long Beach Convention Center

Sunday is the last day for Southern California residents to visit the outdoors and boat show at the Long Beach Convention Center, where lovers of going off-grid can watch duck races, eat great food and purchase some great equipment for this summer.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Sunday is the last day for Southern California residents to visit the outdoors and boat show at the Long Beach Convention Center, where lovers of going off-grid can watch duck races, eat great food and purchase some awesome equipment for this summer.

"If you are a marine enthusiast or you love the outdoors, you need to come here," said Bart Hall, founder of Bart Hall Shows. "It's the last day here at the Long Beach Convention Center. We have hundreds of boats, ATVs, camping gear, Rvs, popup tents, anything to go off-grid, or in the water, or to go outdoors, we have it."

The show provides guests with entertainment options as well, such as duck races, air dogs, fly fishing and more!

"This is the ultimate destination for anyone who loves the outdoors, or to be out on the water, or outdoors, and to just have fun in Southern California, or actually anywhere," said Hall.

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and tickets can be bought on site. Plus, kids under 15 years old get in free if they are accompanied by a paying adult.