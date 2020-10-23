Downtown Long Beach retail sales take 50% hit during pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A new report finds that retail sales in downtown Long Beach were down 50% in the first half of the year.That's about $100 million in losses compared to the same period last year.Researchers say many businesses blame the pandemic. But the report also found there has not been a major surge of empty storefronts in the area.A Halloween-themed "Virtual Taste of Downtown" is planned for Friday night in Long Beach to support small businesses.