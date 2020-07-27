Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother dies from COVID-19 complications at 61

By ABC7.com staff

(@robertgarcialb/Instagram)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, he announced Monday.

The mayor tweeted two weeks ago that his mother, 61-year-old Gaby O'Donnel, and his stepfather had tested positive for the virus. At the time, both were in stable condition at Long Beach Memorial Hospital but were on ventilators.

Garcia had hoped his mom, who was a health care worker for over 25 years, would make a full recovery.

However, on Monday he announced her passing in a statement.

"My brother and I are heartbroken. Our mother was the kindest and most compassionate person we've ever known," the statement read. "She immigrated from Peru to the United States in search of the American Dream-and she found it. She became a healthcare worker, caring for thousands of patients over her career and assisting nurses and doctors who she loved dearly. She loved to help people and lived a happy and joyous life."



Garcia added that his stepfather, Greg O'Donnell, is still in the hospital on a ventilator.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
