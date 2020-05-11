Coronavirus: Long Beach reopens beach bike and walking paths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5972199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach on Monday will ease a few of its public health restrictions, allowing under certain guidelines the reopening of pedestrian and beach bike paths, tennis centers and courts.Pedestrian and beach bike paths will reopen with the requirement of physical distancing. Beach bathrooms are also reopening, but the parking lots and beaches will remain closed.Long Beach is also opening up its tennis centers and tennis courts throughout the city. All park parking lots are also reopening on Monday."We know our community has been anxious to get back outdoors," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a news release. "While our beaches are still closed, like many of you, I am looking forward to the beach bike and pedestrian path opening up on Monday. Please remember to practice physical distancing so that we can continue to make more places available."The city said people on the paths must stay six feet apart from others, avoid crowded areas and not gather in groups or linger at a location unless if needed for short rest.Face coverings will also be required when near others, but are not needed "while engaging in physically-distanced exercise."Long Beach tennis centers will need a physical distancing protocol before reopening. Pro shops are allowed for curbside pickup only and restaurants and concessions will be limited to takeout.Meanwhile, public parks will be open for "passive activities" such as walking, running and biking. Gatherings and picnics are still banned.People on Sunday were spotted along the shore, with many wearing masks and avoiding crowds."I totally think it's the right time," said Michele Alemeida. "People are already out, and honestly we've been cooped up for so long, it's only natural for us to be outside."Meanwhile, beaches in Los Angeles County could also open as early as mid-week.The initial stage would allow for beaches to open back up from sunrise to sunset, with restrictions in place to limit gatherings and to promote physical distancing measures.