4-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A four-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car in Long Beach.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday. According to the Long Beach Police Department, the girl was crossing 55th Way near Paramount Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by the driver of a Ford F-150.

The 25-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The victim was taken to the hospital but she did not survive.

The 4-year-old has not been identified. It's unclear if she was alone or accompanied by an adult when she was crossing the street.

Authorities do not believe that the driver was speeding, distracted or impaired at the time of the crash.

Officers are asking anyone with additional information to call Long Beach police.