Boy, 7, fatally struck by pickup truck while crossing street with his father in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-year-old boy crossing a Long Beach street with his father was hit by a pickup truck and killed, and the Riverside County man driving the vehicle was arrested, police said Wednesday.

The boy died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

James Barnes, 57, of Desert Hot Springs was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, police said.

Long Beach police said their investigation revealed Barnes was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on 23rd Street and made a left turn onto Lakewood Boulevard.

The father and the boy were walking in a marked crosswalk when the truck hit them, police said.

"The father and juvenile were in the crosswalk with the right-of-way pedestrian signal when the incident occurred," police said in a news release.

Barnes remained at the scene and was arrested, police said.

Long Beach police said alcohol, drugs and distracted driving were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Joseph Johnson or Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355.

City News Service contributed to this report.