Long Beach celebrates Día de los Muertos with a parade and festival

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a parade and festival on Saturday, November 4, and you can watch the parade on Sunday, November 5 on ABC7!

The 2nd annual "Grand Parade Día de los Muertos" starts at 3rd Street and Pine Avenue Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. and ends at Shoreline Drive past Marina Park.

ABC7 will stream the parade live on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles. Our Marc Cota-Robles and Anabel Munoz will host the live coverage.

You can watch a replay of the parade on ABC7, Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

For more information about the parade and the 8th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival, go to grandparadediademuertos.com.

After the parade, enjoy the festival in Long Beach.

The Arte y Ofrendas Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 12 p.m.-10 p.m. at Rainbow Lagoon Park located on Shoreline Drive between Linden Avenue and Shoreline Village Drive.

Go to longbeach.gov for more information.