Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother has been arrested and the child has been located unharmed, authorities said Saturday.

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Stephen Marcell Rhodes in the city on Saturday and reunited the boy with his mother. An Amber Alert that had been issued by the California Highway Patrol was canceled.

The child was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.

"The child is listed as a protected person in a criminal restraining order against the suspect," the Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect also allegedly took the mother's car, a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.