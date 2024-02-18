Homeless man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Long Beach

People who spoke with Eyewitness News said they believe the victim was also homeless.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeless man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Long Beach.

The incident was reported Thursday when officers found the body of the victim near an abandoned building in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and East Anaheim Street.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, may have been involved in a dispute or altercation with the suspect.

That suspect, identified as 38-year-old Anthony Sean Blake, was found near Frontenac Court and Nardo Way and was taken into custody. He was booked on one count of murder and his bail is set at $2 million.

Police said Blake is homeless and was living on the streets of Long Beach. People who work in the area believe the victim was also homeless.

The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

Police said the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office next week for filing consideration.