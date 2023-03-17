Highly contagious norovirus outbreak causes an elementary school in Long Beach to close

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A highly contagious norovirus outbreak is forcing a Long Beach elementary school to close.

The Long Beach Health Department directed the school district to close Carver Elementary in East Long Beach, starting Friday through to Tuesday, March 21.

The school has battled a norovirus outbreak since Feb. 22, with at least 137 confirmed cases among staff and students.

Symptoms usually include vomiting and diarrhea, and typically start to show within 24 to 48 hours of being exposed to the virus.

Dr. Norma Perez, a pediatrician at Altamed Health Services, says those around the outbreak should make sure to wash their hands, clothes and surfaces.

"For folks at home, making sure that they are washing their hands really well. Cleaning clothes really well, surfaces. Making sure that surfaces are clean. You know, frequently cleaned, making sure to minimize that transfer of infection," said Perez.

School officials say a health screening process will be implemented by staff as students return to school next Wednesday.