Long Beach PD question suspect in possible kidnapping of girl

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Police in Long Beach have found a white van they were searching for in connection to a possible kidnapping, and they now say no kidnapping occurred.

Officers launched a search for that van after witnesses say a man was seen pulling a teenage girl into the van at the intersection of Long Beach and Artesia boulevards shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Police have questioned the man and determined that the girl was not a teenager.

A surveillance image was released to show the white van, believed to be a 1996 to 2000 Chevrolet Express Passenger with windows all around.


Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 911; police detectives at (562) 570-7244; or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
