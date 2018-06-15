Long Beach PD question suspect in possible kidnapping of girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Police in Long Beach have found a white van they were searching for in connection to a possible kidnapping, and they now say no kidnapping occurred.
Officers launched a search for that van after witnesses say a man was seen pulling a teenage girl into the van at the intersection of Long Beach and Artesia boulevards shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday.
Police have questioned the man and determined that the girl was not a teenager.
A surveillance image was released to show the white van, believed to be a 1996 to 2000 Chevrolet Express Passenger with windows all around.
🚨Additional picture of suspect’s vehicle. #LBPD pic.twitter.com/IMTNyzCV4u— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) June 15, 2018
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 911; police detectives at (562) 570-7244; or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.