Long Beach police civilian arrested for taking video in restroom

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A civilian employee of the Long Beach Police Department was arrested for allegedly taking photos and videos of people in a department restroom, officials said.

The employee, identified as clerk typist Sergio Nieto, 28, of Downey, was arrested and booked for recording people in a restroom without their knowledge and was suspended from his job.

He was booked at the Signal Hill Police Department to avoid a potential conflict of interest with his work site, police said.

Investigators were first alerted on June 29, when a LBPD employee reported suspicious behavior in a men's restroom on the second floor of the Public Safety Building at 400 W. Broadway.

The department investigated and discovered that a civilian employee had been photographing and videotaping other employees in the restroom.

Detectives are still investigating to determine how widespread the illegal activity was and are asking employees who may have information to come forward.
